Entire Town On Evacuation Alert Due To Wildfire

FLEMING, Colo. (CBS4)– The entire town of Fleming was on pre-evacuation orders on Monday afternoon after a brush fire, fueled by strong winds, was burning unchecked.

A total of 900 notifications went out to residents east of Logan County Road 49 which includes the town of Fleming, Fleming School and Caliche School.

The fire seems to be blown by the strong winds from west to east and the town of Haxtun, in Phillips County, is threatened.

A least one structure has burned and at least 10 others are threatened by the fire.

Farm equipment is being used to keep the fire away from some structures in that area.

What caused the fire is unknown. Numerous fire departments are fighting the fire.

The flames jumped Interstate 76 from the north side to the south side. I-76 was closed from Iliff to Cook Monday afternoon.

Fire crews were unable to estimate the size of the fire.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.