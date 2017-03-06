BREAKING NEWS: Brush fire breaks out in Aurora in strong winds, some roads closed (Full Story)

Grass Fire Breaks Out In Aurora Amid Strong Winds

March 6, 2017 1:05 PM
Filed Under: Aurora, Wildfires

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildfire burned hundreds of acres of land near a landfill in Aurora.

The grass fire was burning near Jewell Avenue and Harvest Road and was fully contained by 1 p.m.

Winds were strong in the area and reportedly causing problems for firefighters.

RELATED: Cold Front Brings Gusty Winds To Colorado

The landfill was evacuated as a precaution and no homes were threatened.

Jewell Avenue was closed during the firefight.

So far it’s not clear how the fire started.

