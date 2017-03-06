Grass Fire Breaks Out In Aurora Amid Strong Winds

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildfire burned hundreds of acres of land near a landfill in Aurora.
The grass fire was burning near Jewell Avenue and Harvest Road and was fully contained by 1 p.m.
Winds were strong in the area and reportedly causing problems for firefighters.
RELATED: Cold Front Brings Gusty Winds To Colorado
The landfill was evacuated as a precaution and no homes were threatened.
Jewell Avenue was closed during the firefight.
So far it’s not clear how the fire started.
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.