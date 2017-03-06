60 MPH Winds Topple Tree, Destroy Car

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Winds topping 60 mph were to blame for toppling a tree that destroyed a car parking outside a home in Aurora.

The tree fell onto Gerald Street’s Toyota Camry.

Street says he walked out into his front yard and saw the 20-year-old tree had smashed his Toyota Camry. But it seems that he’s less concerned about his vehicle and more concerned about the inhabitants of the tree.

“Mother Nature does things like that but there’s not much you can do. You can’t exactly disagree with Mother Nature. There used to be an owl that stayed in this tree quite a bit and the first thing I thought of this morning was, ‘What are the owls going to do now?’ I didn’t think about what I would have to do, I thought about the poor owl,” said homeowner Gerald Street.



Insurance will cover the expenses of his car. Crews will arrive on Tuesday to cut up the tree and remove it.