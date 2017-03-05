Wanted Bank Robber Has Distinct Tattoos

March 5, 2017 2:32 PM
DENVER (CBS4) – An armed robbery suspect is on the run after holding up the TCF Bank on South Broadway in Denver last Wednesday.

Police say the man threatened workers with a weapon and then got away with some cash in an unknown vehicle.

The suspect is described as an Asian or Hispanic male, about 5-foot-8. Police say he also has distinct tattoos — cursive writing over one eyebrow and a teddy bear on top of his right hand.

Additional Information From The Denver Police Department

Remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000. Call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867). Text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter the message, or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com; or use the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app which is immediately available as a free download on smartphones. 

