Wanted Bank Robber Has Distinct Tattoos

DENVER (CBS4) – An armed robbery suspect is on the run after holding up the TCF Bank on South Broadway in Denver last Wednesday.
Police say the man threatened workers with a weapon and then got away with some cash in an unknown vehicle.
The suspect is described as an Asian or Hispanic male, about 5-foot-8. Police say he also has distinct tattoos — cursive writing over one eyebrow and a teddy bear on top of his right hand.
