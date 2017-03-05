Latest Forecast: Fire Danger Gets Worse

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – We have a broad , flat high pressure ridge on the weather map from Colorado to the Gulf Coast. This ridge and an approaching cold front and jet stream is helping to push in strong southwesterly winds in for the first weekend of March.

As a result, a dangerous combination of warm temperatures, strong gusty winds, low relative humidity and very dry grasses and shrubs is boosting the Fire Danger across eastern Colorado. There is a Red Flag Warning for Sunday. The threat of fire extends from the Front Range across parts of northeast Colorado down into the southeastern corner of the state. This warning is in effect from 10am to 7pm. A Red Flag Warning means that critical conditions for fire development are occurring or will very soon. Open burning is prohibited on Red Flag days.

A fast-moving cold front will blast through early on Monday. This will bring in more mountain snow and extremely strong winds over the state to start the week ahead. There is already a separate Red Flag Warning in place for all of eastern Colorado for Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see lower winds and mild temperatures. Thursday will see more wind and temperatures near 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.