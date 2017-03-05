DIA Smashes Passenger Record

March 5, 2017 5:01 PM
Filed Under: Denver International Airport, DIA, Michael Hancock

DENVER (CBS4) – Airport officials say Denver International Airport has smashed its all time passenger record by four million people.

Airport officials say DIA served more than 58 million passengers last year.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock was at the airport along with one of DIA’s therapy dogs for the celebration.

DIA had a “58” balloon display. According to the airports council international, Denver has the sixth busiest airport in the country.

Atlanta is No. 1, serving more than 104 million passengers.

