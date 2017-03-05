Counterfeit Money Won’t Work At This Fast Food Joint

March 5, 2017 1:58 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Colorado Springs tracked down a man who allegedly threatened customers at a fast food restaurant Saturday morning.

The man reportedly ordered a large amount of food at a Burger King located in the 1700 block of East Platte Avenue and apparently tried to pay with counterfeit money. When workers refused, police say the man got violent — pushing people, breaking cash registers, and threatening to kill people.

(credit: KKTV)

(credit: KKTV)

The man, identified as Elston Franklin, left before police arrived but they found him a block away.

According to police, Franklin tried to fight the officers, but was arrested after being Tased.

