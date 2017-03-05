Colorado Man Dies After Crashing His Motorcycle In Utah

March 5, 2017 11:19 AM
Filed Under: Albert Hughes, Castle Valley, Grand Junction, Route 128, Utah Highway Patrol

CASTLE VALLEY, Utah (AP) – The Utah Highway Patrol says a Colorado man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Castle Valley.

They say 56-year-old Albert Hughes of Grand Junction was riding his motorcycle along state Route 128 about 3:30 p.m. Saturday when it went off the right side of the road for unknown reasons.

Authorities say Hughes was talking to witnesses when he collapsed.

Witnesses began CPR and a medical helicopter was dispatched.

Highway Patrol officials say Hughes was unresponsive when medical personnel arrived and was pronounced dead.
They say Hughes was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but he had a previous medical history that may have contributed to his death.

