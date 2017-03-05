Avalanche Get F Andrighetto From Montreal For Martinsen

DENVER (The Sports Xchange) – The Colorado Avalanche acquired Sven Andrighetto from the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday for fellow forward Andreas Martinsen.
Andrighetto collected two goals and six assists in 27 games with Montreal this season. The 23-year-old Swiss native has scored 11 goals and set up 17 others in 83 career NHL contests since being selected by the Canadiens in the third round of the 2013 draft.
Andrighetto also posted eight goals and 14 assists in 20 games this season with St. John’s of the American Hockey League.
Martinsen recorded three goals and four assists in 55 games with the Avalanche this season. The 26-year-old became the fifth Norwegian-born player to compete in 100 contests in the NHL on Feb. 9.