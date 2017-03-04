COMING UP: Don't miss Girls & Science at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science on Saturday (Get Tickets)

Woman Accused Of Shooting At Law Enforcement Officers On I-70

March 4, 2017 10:20 AM
Filed Under: Agate, Alisha Danko, Arapahoe County Detention Center, Interstate 70, Jasmine Faith Delores Johnson, Jasmine Johnson, Officer-Involved Shooting

AGATE, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman accused of shooting at law enforcement officers was taken into custody Friday night.

The incident occurred on Interstate 70 just after 11 p.m. east of the Agate exit.

Authorities said the woman, identified as Jasmine Faith Delores Johnson, 26, was threatening to kill law enforcement officers.

“Shots were fired; neither the suspect nor officers were hit by gunfire,” authorities said in a statement.

Johnson is being held without bond at the Arapahoe County Detention Center on a previous warrant out of Broomfield.

“Additional counts are anticipated after Friday night’s incident is fully investigated.”

According to Alisha Danko with the Colorado State Patrol, Johnson was acting strange while in the median of the highway when she was contacted by authorities and she shot at them.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

DENVER TRAVEL ADVENTURE SHOW CONTEST
late show with stephen colbert

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia