Woman Accused Of Shooting At Law Enforcement Officers On I-70

AGATE, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman accused of shooting at law enforcement officers was taken into custody Friday night.
The incident occurred on Interstate 70 just after 11 p.m. east of the Agate exit.
Authorities said the woman, identified as Jasmine Faith Delores Johnson, 26, was threatening to kill law enforcement officers.
“Shots were fired; neither the suspect nor officers were hit by gunfire,” authorities said in a statement.
Johnson is being held without bond at the Arapahoe County Detention Center on a previous warrant out of Broomfield.
“Additional counts are anticipated after Friday night’s incident is fully investigated.”
According to Alisha Danko with the Colorado State Patrol, Johnson was acting strange while in the median of the highway when she was contacted by authorities and she shot at them.