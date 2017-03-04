Possible Evacuations: Wildfire In Northern Colorado Estimated At 500 Acres

March 4, 2017 5:32 PM
Filed Under: Carr, Wellington, Wildfires

WELLINGTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters were battling a wildfire near the Colorado-Wyoming border on Saturday.

The fire burning north of Wellington near the town of Carr was estimated at 500 acres and 15 percent containment just after 5 p.m.

(credit: Teresa Alcorn)

(credit: Teresa Alcorn)

(credit: Teresa Alcorn)

(credit: Teresa Alcorn)

Homes in the area have been placed on pre-evacuation orders.

The fire was being driven by strong winds.

So far there haven’t been any reports of injuries or threatened structures.

(credit: Teresa Alcorn)

(credit: Teresa Alcorn)

(credit: Teresa Alcorn)

(credit: Teresa Alcorn)

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

DENVER TRAVEL ADVENTURE SHOW CONTEST
late show with stephen colbert

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia