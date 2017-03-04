Possible Evacuations: Wildfire In Northern Colorado Estimated At 500 Acres

WELLINGTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters were battling a wildfire near the Colorado-Wyoming border on Saturday.
The fire burning north of Wellington near the town of Carr was estimated at 500 acres and 15 percent containment just after 5 p.m.
Homes in the area have been placed on pre-evacuation orders.
The fire was being driven by strong winds.
So far there haven’t been any reports of injuries or threatened structures.
