President Trump Accuses Former President Obama Of Wiretapping

March 4, 2017 12:37 PM
Filed Under: Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Trump Tower

(CBS4) – President Donald Trump has accused former President Barack Obama of wiretapping and bugging the Trump Tower offices before the election.

A CBS News report says the accusations aren’t able to be confirmed so far, but Trump took to Twitter to make the allegations.

Read more about the story on CBSNews.com.

According to CBSNews.com, Obama has responded to the claims.

“A cardinal rule of the Obama administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice,” Kevin Lewis, an Obama spokesman, said in a Saturday afternoon statement. “As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen.”

Read more about it on CBSNews.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

DENVER TRAVEL ADVENTURE SHOW CONTEST
late show with stephen colbert

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia