President Trump Accuses Former President Obama Of Wiretapping

(CBS4) – President Donald Trump has accused former President Barack Obama of wiretapping and bugging the Trump Tower offices before the election.
A CBS News report says the accusations aren’t able to be confirmed so far, but Trump took to Twitter to make the allegations.
According to CBSNews.com, Obama has responded to the claims.
“A cardinal rule of the Obama administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice,” Kevin Lewis, an Obama spokesman, said in a Saturday afternoon statement. “As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen.”