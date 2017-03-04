Latest Forecast: Warmth And Wind Push Up Fire Danger

DENVER (CBS4) – We have a broad , flat high pressure ridge on the weather map from Colorado to the Gulf Coast. This ridge and an approaching jet stream is helping to push in strong southwesterly winds in for the first weekend of March.
As a result, the triple whammy of warm temperatures, strong gusty winds and low relative humidity is boosting the Fire Danger across eastern Colorado. There is a Red Flag Warning from the southern Front Range Foothills across parts of northeast Colorado down into the southeastern corner of the state. This warning is in effect from noon to 6pm on Saturday. A Red Flag Warning means that critical conditions for fire development are occurring or will very soon. Open burning is prohibited on Red Flag days.
Sunday should be a repeat performance of the warm, dry, and windy weather. As a result there is a fire weather watch in effect from the Denver metro area over most of eastern Colorado.
A fast-moving cold front will blast through early on Monday. This will bring in more mountain snow and extremely strong winds over the state to start the week ahead.
Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.