Not A Meth Lab, But Just As Dangerous

DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver say they discovered a hash oil operation inside a home they initially believed was a methamphetamine lab on Thursday.

Jordan Stone, 26, was arrested for suspicion of extracting the oil at a residence located in the 1800 block of South St. Paul Street near the University of Denver.

Police and fire crews were both there after finding that potentially explosive operation. The home has since been condemned.

What started as a search by the Marijuana Enforcement Division led to a full on hazmat situation. Inside investigators found substances used to make meth along with equipment commonly used to extract marijuana oil.

Melissa Taylor with the Denver Fire Department couldn’t speak specifically about what was found but says in general hash oil operations are extremely dangerous.

“Ignition sources can be literally be like the static off your feet walking into the building,” Taylor said.

Taylor says more often than not fire crews are responding to the aftermath.

Large amounts of butane gas are used to extract the marijuana concentrate, which if not vented properly can lead cause an explosion.

“The force with which they explode has the opportunity to blow houses off foundation, blow veneer off the house, blow the roof off; really significant explosions,” Taylor said.

Stone is out of custody on bond but will be back in court next month.