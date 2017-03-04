Dueling Rallies Over Trump: ‘That’s What Makes America Great’

By Melissa Garcia

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – A group of protesters interrupted a pro-Trump rally at the state Capitol building in Denver.

A wall of police and a line of yellow tape separated the two sides, as demonstrators shouted back and forth.

As the interaction heated up, officers took a strong stance to keep the peace between the dueling crowds.

CBS4’s Melissa Garcia spoke with Caryn, a supporter of Donald Trump who read aloud the sign she was holding.

“Obama governed. Now it’s our turn,” she said.

Angry-looking protesters, some who wore black and others suited up in gas masks, crashed the rally to make their voices heard.

“My body, my choice,” the protesters chanted.

“I think it’s cowardly (that) they cover their faces,” Caryn said in response.

Trump supporters chanted back, “USA,” and held their flags high.

“Everybody has their own opinions on things, and they get to protest,” said Matt Johnson, another Trump supporter at the rally. “That’s what makes America great.”

Johnson said that he likes what he has seen so far in President Trump’s leadership.

“Trying to make America the land of cures and miracles again,” Johnson said. “I totally believe it … there’s no telling what humanity is capable of.”

Bob, a man visiting Colorado from out of state stopped short on his tour through Denver when he saw demonstrators on both sides taking a stand.

“I decided to stick around and not go on the tour to help show my support for the resist movement,” Bob said. “Donald Trump is not my president … I think he’s bad for the United States, and I think he’s bad for humanity.”

A Denver police spokesperson said that officers were able to keep the groups separated without any arrest or incident.

