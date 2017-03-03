Trump, Hitting Back, Accuses Schumer Of Putin Ties

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump, his administration under siege for contacts with Russian officials, is calling for “an immediate investigation” into Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer’s own “ties” to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump tweeted a photo Friday of Schumer at an event with Putin in New York in 2003. The photo shows the two with doughnuts in their hands.

We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite! pic.twitter.com/Ik3yqjHzsA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017

The president called for a probe into Schumer’s “ties to Russia and Putin” and called the New York senator “A total hypocrite!”

Schumer responded on Twitter a short time later, writing that he would “happily talk” under oath about his meeting with Putin, which took place “in full view of press and public.”

He then challenged Trump to do the same.

On the same trip to the United States in 2003, Putin traveled to Camp David, Maryland, where he met with Republican President George W. Bush and the two held a joint news conference.

I hereby demand a second investigation, after Schumer, of Pelosi for her close ties to Russia, and lying about it. https://t.co/qCDljfF3wN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017

Trump’s tweet comes a day after Attorney General Jeff Sessions came under scrutiny for his two meetings with a Russian ambassador. Democrats have accused Sessions of lying under oath for failing to acknowledge the meetings when he was asked at a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing and in response to written questions.

Schumer later tweeted, “And for the record, they were Krispy Kreme donuts.”

And for the record, they were Krispy Kreme donuts. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 3, 2017

