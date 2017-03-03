COMING UP: Don't miss Girls & Science at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science on Saturday (Get Tickets)

Colorado Senate OKs Bill Raising Penalties For Texting While Driving

March 3, 2017 2:05 PM
Filed Under: Athina Munoz, Lois Court, Texting, Texting & Driving

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Senate has passed a bill to increase the penalty for texting while driving from $50 to $300.

Drivers also would get five points on their license instead of one point under current law.

The bill by Democratic Sen. Lois Court passed 34-1 Friday and heads to the House.

It comes after a woman who was driving drunk and texting on her phone hit and killed a Parker couple riding a motorcycle near Franktown last year. Athina Munoz pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and was sentenced in January to 20 years in prison.

Athina L. Munoz (credit: Douglas County Sheriff)

Sen. Court thanked members of Coloradans Organized for Responsible Driving, created by motorcyclists after the deaths of Brian and Jacquie Lehner, for lobbying and testifying for the bill.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

