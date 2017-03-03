COMING UP: Don't miss Girls & Science at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science on Saturday (Get Tickets)

‘Scream Bandit’ Sentenced To Over 1,200 Years

March 3, 2017 6:16 PM
Filed Under: Miguel Sanders, Mylogh Mason, Scream Bank Robberies, Tyrone Richardson

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The second of the three “Scream Bandits” was sentenced to 1,200 years in prison.

Myloh Mason was convicted on 38 counts after he robbed a bank while wearing a mask from the movie “Scream.”

An image of the bank robbery suspect (credit: FBI)

An image of the bank robbery suspect (credit: FBI)

Last December, Miguel Sanders was sentenced to 371 years for his role.

A third man, Tyrone Richardson, is set to be sentenced later in March.

(credit CBS)

(credit CBS)

The trio were convicted in November of robbing a bank in Lakewood and locking people inside the vault.

The robbers then lead police on a car chase, carjacking and shooting and wounding two people.

RELATED: ‘Scream Bandit’ Victims Say They Will Never Forget Ordeal

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

DENVER TRAVEL ADVENTURE SHOW CONTEST
late show with stephen colbert

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia