‘Scream Bandit’ Sentenced To Over 1,200 Years

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The second of the three “Scream Bandits” was sentenced to 1,200 years in prison.
Myloh Mason was convicted on 38 counts after he robbed a bank while wearing a mask from the movie “Scream.”
Last December, Miguel Sanders was sentenced to 371 years for his role.
A third man, Tyrone Richardson, is set to be sentenced later in March.
The trio were convicted in November of robbing a bank in Lakewood and locking people inside the vault.
The robbers then lead police on a car chase, carjacking and shooting and wounding two people.
