Outgoing Jeffco Schools Superintendent McMinimee Steps Down

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Outgoing Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dan McMinimee is stepping down before his contract is up.
McMinimee’s contract was set to expire on June 30 and the school board announced earlier this year that it wasn’t going to be renewed.
McMinimee had served since 2014 when he was hired under a conservatively controlled school board, and several members were ousted in a recall vote.
McMinimee will stay with the district through the end of his contract term taking on some sort of advisory role.
Chief School Effectiveness Officer Terry Elliott will serve as acting superintendent for day-to-day operations.
The district is currently conducting a search for a new superintendent. Officials say Elliott isn’t a candidate for the permanent job.