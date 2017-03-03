‘Massive Fight’ Led To Man Allegedly Dismembering Girlfriend

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Adam Densmore said that he and Ashley Mead got in a “massive fight” in February.

Police say Densmore killed Mead afterwards, then dismembered and dumped the remains of her body across four states.

Mead, 25, was reported missing along with her 1-year-old daughter on Feb. 14 after she didn’t show up for work in Boulder.

The girl, Winter Daisy, was found with her father, Adam Densmore, outside Tulsa, Oklahoma on Feb. 15.

She has been reunited with family members after she was turned over to the child protective services.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Winter’s college fund.

Densmore is a war veteran with PTSD and bipolar disorder.

He was arrested for domestic violence in 2008 after officers found him with his hands around the throat of his then-wife.

Densmore remains in custody without bond.