Man Wanted For Stabbing Patron In Restaurant

DENVER (CBS4) – Police are searching for a man who stabbed a patron in a restaurant.
According to a Crime Stoppers alert, the Denver Police Department says it happened on March 1 at 9:20 p.m. at the Ranch House Cafe at 7676 East Colfax Avenue.
A man walked into the restaurant and allegedly stabbed a patron sitting inside.
The suspect was last seen running eastbound from the business.
He is described as 6’1″ to 6’2″ tall, 40 to 50 years of age, and over 200 pounds. At the time of the aggravated assault, he was wearing a black coat, jeans, and a red hat.
There is no word on the condition of the victim in the attack.