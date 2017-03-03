COMING UP: Don't miss Girls & Science at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science on Saturday (Get Tickets)

Man Wanted For Stabbing Patron In Restaurant

March 3, 2017 3:18 PM
DENVER (CBS4) – Police are searching for a man who stabbed a patron in a restaurant.

According to a Crime Stoppers alert, the Denver Police Department says it happened on March 1 at 9:20 p.m. at the Ranch House Cafe at 7676 East Colfax Avenue.

A man walked into the restaurant and allegedly stabbed a patron sitting inside.

The suspect was last seen running eastbound from the business.

(credit: Crime Stoppers)

He is described as 6’1″ to 6’2″ tall, 40 to 50 years of age, and over 200 pounds. At the time of the aggravated assault, he was wearing a black coat, jeans, and a red hat.

There is no word on the condition of the victim in the attack.

