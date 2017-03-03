COMING UP: Don't miss Girls & Science at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science on Saturday (Get Tickets)

Very Dry Atmosphere Means A Sunny, Dry, And Mild Weekend

March 3, 2017 7:23 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A large ridge of high pressure will continue to build over Colorado from the west through this weekend. The result will be sunny, dry, and warmer than normal weather statewide through Sunday.

Sunday will also be the warmest day of the next three with highs near 70 degrees around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. Mountain valleys will climb into the 50s by Sunday afternoon. And it does stay sunny and dry at all the ski areas for the weekend. Remember the sun screen if you’re skiing this weekend!

Looking ahead to next week, a Pacific storm system will approach Colorado on Sunday night into Monday bringing scattered snow showers to the mountains for the first part of next week. For Denver and the Front Range as well as the Eastern Plains, it will get much cooler as well as breezy for Monday and Tuesday but the chance for moisture seems bleak for lower elevations.

5day Very Dry Atmosphere Means A Sunny, Dry, And Mild Weekend

snowpack Very Dry Atmosphere Means A Sunny, Dry, And Mild Weekend

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

