Homeless Man Wins $50,000 Colorado Lottery Prize

March 3, 2017 12:39 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Lottery, Denver Rescue Mission, Homelessness

DENVER (AP) — A man who had been living at the Denver Rescue Mission won a $50,000 prize with a Colorado Lottery scratch ticket.

(credit: CBS)

Lottery officials say Adam H. claimed the jackpot from the Poker Celebration game on Feb. 23. He’ll receive $35,500 after taxes were withheld.

Adam told lottery officials he planned to use his prize money to move back to Kentucky where his daughter lives.

Colorado law allows lottery winners to be identified by their first name and last initial.

