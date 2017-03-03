Homeless Man Wins $50,000 Colorado Lottery Prize

DENVER (AP) — A man who had been living at the Denver Rescue Mission won a $50,000 prize with a Colorado Lottery scratch ticket.
Lottery officials say Adam H. claimed the jackpot from the Poker Celebration game on Feb. 23. He’ll receive $35,500 after taxes were withheld.
Adam told lottery officials he planned to use his prize money to move back to Kentucky where his daughter lives.
Colorado law allows lottery winners to be identified by their first name and last initial.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)