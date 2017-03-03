Hawaii Beating Denver In Snowfall This Year

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – February went out with a bang in Hawaii as a winter storm gripped the state’s highest peak.
In fact, the snow shut down the road to the summit of Mauna Kea.
The National Weather Service reported 8 inches of snow from the storm which is more than Denver’s 7.9 inches measured thus far in 2017.
So far this season Denver has seen 19.3 inches of snow and we should be at 35.1 inches.
