COMING UP: Don't miss Girls & Science at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science on Saturday (Get Tickets)

Fitness Center Thief Quickly Went Shopping With Stolen Cards

March 3, 2017 7:35 AM
Filed Under: Arapahoe County, Centennial, Gym Theft, Life Time Fitness

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Deputies in Arapahoe County want to find a man they say stole from two gym lockers last month.

The sheriff’s office released surveillance pictures of the man who took personal items from the lockers at Life Time Fitness on Dry Creek Road in Centennial.

(credit: Arapahoe County)

(credit: Arapahoe County) (credit: Arapahoe County)

Deputies say the man used the victims’ credit cards immediately afterwards at the following nearby stores:

– Target, 6767 S Clinton St, Englewood

– Target, 1950 E. County Line Road, Highlands Ranch

– Walmart, 6675 Business Center Drive, Highlands Ranch

– King Soopers, 8673 S. Quebec St, Highlands Ranch

The burglar was driving a vehicle that appeared from a surveillance image to be a white or silver sedan.

(credit: Arapahoe County)

(credit: Arapahoe County)

The victims are out $3,000.

Additional Resources

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office released the following information about this case:

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 720-874-8477.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

DENVER TRAVEL ADVENTURE SHOW CONTEST
late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia