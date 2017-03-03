Fitness Center Thief Quickly Went Shopping With Stolen Cards

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Deputies in Arapahoe County want to find a man they say stole from two gym lockers last month.
The sheriff’s office released surveillance pictures of the man who took personal items from the lockers at Life Time Fitness on Dry Creek Road in Centennial.
Deputies say the man used the victims’ credit cards immediately afterwards at the following nearby stores:
– Target, 6767 S Clinton St, Englewood
– Target, 1950 E. County Line Road, Highlands Ranch
– Walmart, 6675 Business Center Drive, Highlands Ranch
– King Soopers, 8673 S. Quebec St, Highlands Ranch
The burglar was driving a vehicle that appeared from a surveillance image to be a white or silver sedan.
The victims are out $3,000.
Additional Resources
The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office released the following information about this case:
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 720-874-8477.