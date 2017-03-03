Documents: Women Spat At, Yelled Racial Slurs At Bus Driver

DENVER (CBS4) – Court documents in a new hate crime case reveal violent details about an attack on an RTD bus driver in Denver last week.

Mother and daughter Deanne Sandoval, 45, and Destiny Sandoval, 25, allegedly didn’t want to pay the $2.60 fee to ride the bus after they had boarded on Feb. 23 in southwest Denver.

The arrest paperwork shows that when they refused to pay the fare, the driver asked them to get off.

Police say one of the women spit on the driver and he responded by pushing her out the door. That allegedly triggered the attack by the women on the driver and the use of racial slurs toward the black man.

At one point, another passenger, Eduardo Rodriguez, 28, is accused of joining the beating and slamming the driver against the windshield so hard the glass broke.

The three eventually moved off the bus, at which point a witness was able to help break up the fight.

The driver had to be taken to the hospital.

All three suspects are being held on a $50,000 bond. They will be back in court later this month.