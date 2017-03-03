CSU Rams Release Complete 2017 Football Schedule

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The CSU Rams have released their complete football schedule for 2017.
The team plays CU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 1, then they play their first game in their new stadium on Sept. 9 against Abilene Christian.
The football team’s new stadium is located on the Colorado State University campus.
That’s followed by non-conference games against Alabama (away, Sept. 16), at home against Oregon State (Sept. 23).
The Mountain West Conference schedule for CSU then starts with an away game in Hawaii on Sept. 30. It is followed by Utah State (away, Oct. 7), Nevada (home, Oct. 14), New Mexico (away, Oct. 21), Air Force (home, Oct. 28), Wyoming (away, Nov. 4), Boise State (home, Nov. 11) and San Jose State (home, Nov. 18).