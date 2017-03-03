‘Continued Belly Movements!’ On April The Giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – The Animal Adventure Park updated April the giraffe’s condition Friday night.
“Continued belly movements!” they say in a Facebook post.
Other than that, the park says “no significant reports from care staff or vet” to pass along, although “her back end remains quite large with visibly pink coloring.”
While we’ve all been watching and waiting for April, the park has welcomed several other new babies into the herd.
In their post they say they have “eight new Barbados lambs we welcomed to the world this week.”
The also added a new baby llama, Cria, who is now resting with his mother Sweet Pea.