Animal Adventure Park Welcomes New Baby Llama

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – As the world watches and waits for April the giraffe to deliver her new baby, the Animal Adventure Park welcomed another.
Cria the Llama was born to Rasta and his lady Sweet Pea at 1 p.m. Thursday, the park’s first baby llama.
He and mom, the park reports, have been moved indoors due to cold weather.
In regards to April, the park says that she has “changed some of her behaviors overnight. Moving in different patterns, choosing new spots to stand and sleep, and even going off her usual sleep routine.”
Why?
“Could be many reasons. Continued increase in belly movements. Keeper reports this morning suggest all observed physical signs remain unchanged and on the positive.”