Report Of Prowler Prompts Large Police Response

March 2, 2017 9:31 AM
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A person’s report of a prowler has prompted a large police response and a school lockout in Lakewood.

The person reported they saw a man in the Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church.

At 8 a.m. police had closed Kipling Avenue from 6th Avenue to Colfax Avenue while they investigated the situation.

Officials at Lakewood High School, which is near the church, have placed the school on lockout.

Initially, Principal Lisa Ritchey said they were told there was no reason for such an action, but they decided to go with the safety measure “out of an abundance of caution.”

