Trump Supporter Calls For Hollywood Boycott

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The chairman of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in Rhode Island is calling on the president’s supporters to boycott “Hollywood elitists and self-righteous Broadway actors.”
Former state Rep. Joe Trillo writes in an opinion column for WPRO-AM that he’s tired of hearing Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep and other movie stars he used to admire speaking out against the Republican president.
The Warwick Republican says any entertainment celebrity who “rants” against Trump should be boycotted for a full year. He says Trump supporters shouldn’t pay to go to their events, concerts and movies, and should stop watching their TV shows.
Trillo was the honorary chairman of Trump’s Rhode Island campaign. Trump won the state’s GOP primary but lost the heavily Democratic state to Hillary Clinton in the November election.
