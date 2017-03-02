The Power Of Electricity On Display at Girls & Science

By Lauren Whitney

DENVER (CBS4) – Sparks will fly at the Xcel Energy Girl Power and Safety Sisters clubhouse at CBS4’s Girls and Science.

“We’re a power company, so we’re here to empower those girls and to help them understand science,” said Lori Warner, Public Safety Coordinator.

At Girls & Science, Xcel will show young women how dangerous electricity can be when it’s not handled properly. They’ll also learn many safety precautions, and hopefully use that knowledge to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

LINK: Xcel Energy Education

“It’s to help them see how electricity moves through the community, the science and technology piece,” Warner explained.

The girls will get to see different scenarios where they could be at risk, and how to avoid any issues. They’ll see plenty of zaps and shocks through a mock city model set up by Xcel Energy.

Warner has spent her career with Xcel Energy and is eager to help teach the next generation.

“There’s opportunities for them to learn about electricity, natural gas, solar, wind, lots of fun things for them to do at our booth. Helping those girls to feel empowered around doing those science, engineering, and math, and those type of jobs, and those type of careers.”

Girls & Science is this Saturday, March 4th from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

LINK: Girls & Science

Watch meteorologist Lauren Whitney on CBS4 News on weekday evenings at 5, 6, 6:30 and 10 p.m. Check out her bio, connect with her on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @LaurenCBS4.