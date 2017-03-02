COMING UP: Don't miss Girls & Science at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science on Saturday (Get Tickets)

More Than 30 Students Sent Home In Norovirus Outbreak

March 2, 2017 1:12 PM
Filed Under: Denver Public Schools, Education, Norovirus, Oakland Elementary School

DENVER (CBS4) – An outbreak of the norovirus is causing concern at a Denver elementary school.

CBS4 News has learned leaders at Oakland Elementary School sent 32 students home Thursday who displayed symptoms.

Denver Health officials confirmed three students and one employee have norovirus. They also told the school to shut down the self-serve salad bar until further inspection.

Denver Public Schools Director of Media Relations Will Jones said Denver public health officials will be back out to inspect the facility again on Monday.

Letters are going home with students who are not sick Thursday to explain the situation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes norovirus as a very contagious disease that leaves patients with stomach pain and nausea.

You can get it from an infected person or by touching contaminated surfaces.

A CBS4 viewer first tipped CBS4 off to the outbreak of the illness.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

DENVER TRAVEL ADVENTURE SHOW CONTEST
late show with stephen colbert

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia