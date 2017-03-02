COMING UP: Don't miss Girls & Science at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science on Saturday (Get Tickets)

Man Accused Of Killing Doctor, Shooting 2 Women, Enters Plea

March 2, 2017 2:34 PM
Filed Under: Arapahoe County, Arapahoe County Court, Centennial, Death Penalty, George Brauchler, Ken Atkinson, Kevin Lyons

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The man accused of shooting and killing a popular doctor and injuring two women entered a plea on Thursday.

Kevin Lyons, who is accused of shooting and killing Dr. Ken Atkinson almost a year ago, pleaded not guilty to 14 counts.

While Lyons didn’t plead not guilty by reason of insanity, his defense still plans to bring in experts to talk about his mental health. That means that if he is found not guilty in this cause because of any mental issues, Lyons won’t have to spend time in an institution.

The judge asked the defense what mental health condition they planned on introducing, but they couldn’t answer. As a result, the judge said the court’s evaluation will have to be a full scale one.

This case is one of only two cases in which the district attorney is considering the death penalty, although is no further along in making his decision.

“We’re in the business of seeking justice,” District Attorney George Brauchler said. “Then one thing I want to do is to consider as much information as is potentially available to me, especially on a case where we’re talking about the biggest potential consequence the government can visit upon one of its citizens.”

