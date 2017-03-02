Latest Forecast: Warming Trend For Colorado Through The Weekend

DENVER (CBS4) – Most of the last week has included below normal temperatures in Denver area. That trend changes on Thursday with highs near or above normal all the way through the weekend.
A large ridge of high pressure sitting over the Rocky Mountain region will deflect Pacific cold fronts and storm systems north into Montana instead into Colorado or even Wyoming. The result will be sunny and dry weather statewide through at least Sunday afternoon.
Snow may come back to the mountains as soon as Sunday night but is more likely on Monday next week.
For the Front Range and the Eastern Plains, dry weather should prevail through at least Wednesday of next week and possibly much longer.
Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.