Iconic Rodeo Announcer Passes Away

March 2, 2017 5:21 PM
Filed Under: Hadley Barrett, Pro Rodeo Hall Of Fame And Museum Of The American Cowboy, Rodeo

DENVER (CBS4) – A rodeo legend has passed away.

Hadley Barrett, the voice of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, died at the age of 87 on Thursday.

The Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association announced the news, saying it was a result of heart failure.

At the end of February, Hadley was the announcer at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, who quoted him as saying, “Of all the years I’ve been announcing, that San Antonio Finals was the best Rodeo I have ever announced.”

Hadley was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 1999.

