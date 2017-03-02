COMING UP: Don't miss Girls & Science at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science on Saturday (Get Tickets)

Goat Head In Cemetery Contained Threat To Judge

March 2, 2017 7:32 PM
Filed Under: Adams County, Adams County Courthouse, Broomfield, Frances Simonet, Olinger Evergreen Cemetery

BROOMFIELD, Colo.  (CBS4) – A goat head that was found in a cemetery contained a threat to a judge.

The severed head was discovered over the weekend at the Olinger Evergreen Cemetery off Interstate 25 and Highway 7.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

It contained a threat against Judge Frances Simonet, who oversees juvenile cases in Adams County.

Judge Frances Simonet (credit: courts.state.co.us)

Judge Frances Simonet (credit: courts.state.co.us)

An increase in security measures has been taken at the Adams County Courthouse as a result.

Court officials tell CBS4 that police are close to making an arrest, believing the suspect had a case before the judge.

