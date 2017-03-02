Goat Head In Cemetery Contained Threat To Judge

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A goat head that was found in a cemetery contained a threat to a judge.
The severed head was discovered over the weekend at the Olinger Evergreen Cemetery off Interstate 25 and Highway 7.
It contained a threat against Judge Frances Simonet, who oversees juvenile cases in Adams County.
An increase in security measures has been taken at the Adams County Courthouse as a result.
Court officials tell CBS4 that police are close to making an arrest, believing the suspect had a case before the judge.