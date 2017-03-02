COMING UP: Don't miss Girls & Science at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science on Saturday (Get Tickets)

FCC Approves Deal To Allow Denver TV In Durango Area

March 2, 2017 10:47 AM
Filed Under: Durango, La Plata County

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — People in southwest Colorado could soon be watching Denver-based television thanks to a decision by the Federal Communications Commission.

The Durango Herald reports that the FCC on Wednesday granted a petition to allow satellite providers to offer La Plata County subscribers access to Denver-based television programing. The county currently receives television programming not from Colorado, but from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Wednesday’s decision is part of a 10-year effort to give La Plata County access to Colorado news, weather and sports. Starting this summer the county will be allowed to partner with ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox affiliates in Denver.

The FCC made it possible last year for so-called “orphan counties” like Durango to petition for television access.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

