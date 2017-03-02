Colorado Pulls Away From Stanford In The 2nd Half, 91-72

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Lucas Siewert, George King and Xavier Johnson each scored 15 points and Colorado pulled away in the second half to beat Stanford 91-72 Thursday night.
Wesley Gordon, Deleon Brown and Tory Miller added 10 points apiece as part of a balanced offense that carried Colorado (17-13, 7-10 Pac-12) to its eighth consecutive victory against Stanford (14-15, 6-11).
The victory gave Colorado coach Tad Boyle his 100th win at the Coors Events Center, where he has gone 100-18 in seven seasons.
Marcus Allen had 15 points to lead the Cardinal. Reid Travis added 14 points.
Up by six at the half, Colorado seized control of the game with a stunning barrage of baskets starting the second half.
The 3-1/2 minute flurry in which Colorado outscored Stanford 16-5 carried the Buffaloes to a 57-40 lead and featured a driving dunk by Gordon and 3-pointers King and Johnson.
By DENNIS GEORGATOS, Associated Press
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)