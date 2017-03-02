COMING UP: Don't miss Girls & Science at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science on Saturday (Get Tickets)

Colorado Pulls Away From Stanford In The 2nd Half, 91-72

March 2, 2017 9:44 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Buffaloes

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Lucas Siewert, George King and Xavier Johnson each scored 15 points and Colorado pulled away in the second half to beat Stanford 91-72 Thursday night.

Wesley Gordon, Deleon Brown and Tory Miller added 10 points apiece as part of a balanced offense that carried Colorado (17-13, 7-10 Pac-12) to its  eighth consecutive victory against Stanford (14-15, 6-11).

The victory gave Colorado coach Tad Boyle his 100th win at the Coors Events Center, where he has gone 100-18 in seven seasons.

Marcus Allen had 15 points to lead the Cardinal. Reid Travis added 14 points.

PointAfter | Graphiq

Up by six at the half, Colorado seized control of the game with a stunning barrage of baskets starting the second half.

The 3-1/2 minute flurry in which Colorado outscored Stanford 16-5 carried the Buffaloes to a 57-40 lead and featured a driving dunk by Gordon and 3-pointers King and Johnson.

By DENNIS GEORGATOS, Associated Press

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

DENVER TRAVEL ADVENTURE SHOW CONTEST
late show with stephen colbert

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia