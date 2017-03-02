Avs Score Late, But Can’t Complete Comeback

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Alex Burrows scored twice in his debut with the Ottawa Senators and led his new club to a 2-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night.

Burrows was traded by the Vancouver Canucks to Ottawa on Monday for prospect Jonathan Dahlen. Burrows had played his previous 822 games with the Canucks.

Mike Hoffman had two assists for the Senators, while Craig Anderson had a relatively quiet night needing to make only 22 saves.

He did make a great right-pad stop on John Mitchell, who was alone in tight on Anderson early in the third period.

Rene Bourque scored for the Avalanche, who were kept in the game with a strong performance from Calvin Pickard who made 40 saves.

Bourque scored at 5:25 of the third period breaking Anderson’s shutout bid as he took a pass from Nathan MacKinnon and put a shot over Anderson’s shoulder and in.

The Senators led 2-0 after two periods and had outshot Colorado 30-15 over that span, including 17-5 in the second period. The Avalanche didn’t get their first shot of the second until the period was half over.

Burrows scored his second goal of the game at 15:41 of the second to put Ottawa ahead 2-0, but it was the work of Hoffman that allowed the goal to happen.

Hoffman went behind the Avalanche net on a one-man forecheck and stole the puck behind the net before finding Burrows streaking in unchecked from the blue line. Burrows beat Pickard with a quick shot with all five Colorado skaters in the defensive zone against just two Senators.

Hoffman also collected an assist on Burrows’ first goal as a member of the Senators. After getting the puck from Hoffman, Burrows skated along the left wall and beat Pickard with a shot from the far edge of the faceoff circle at 8:39 of the opening period.

NOTES: Jyrki Jokipakka, Fredrik Claesson and Chris DiDomenico were the scratches for the Senators on Thursday. …. Sven Andrighetto and Cody Goloubef were scratches for the Avalanche. …. Erik Karlsson played in his 311th consecutive game on Thursday, tying him with Chris Phillips for the most in franchise history. … Avs forward Matt Duchene has gone five straight games without a point. … JT Compher made his Avalanche and NHL debut on Thursday.

UP NEXT:

Avalanche: Colorado will conclude a three-game road trip Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets.

Senators: Ottawa will play the second of a three-game homestand when it hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

