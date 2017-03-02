3 Charged With Assault On RTD Bus Driver

DENVER (CBS4) – Three people are accused in connection with a violent attack that put an RTD bus driver in the hospital.

The charges allege that Deanne Sandoval, 45, and Destiny Sandoval, 25, boarded a bus at South Federal Boulevard and West Mississippi Avenue on Feb. 23 but refused to pay the fare.

When the driver asked them to exit, the pair allegedly began physically assaulting him.

Another passenger on the bus, Eduardo Rodriguez, 28, also allegedly joined in on the attack.

The victim was hit hard enough against the bus windshield to break the glass.

Denver police took the alleged attackers into custody, and the bus driver was transported to the hospital.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann has charged each suspect with endangering public transportation, a bias motivated crime, and second-degree assault.

All three are due to appear in court March 23 at 8 a.m. for preliminary hearings.