Yellowstone National Park Celebrates 145th Birthday

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (CBS4) – The world’s first national park turned 145 on Wednesday.
“Hayden’s 1871 expedition excited the scientific community and aroused even more national interest in Yellowstone,” the park posted to their Facebook page. “The wonders of the area, shown through Jackson’s photographs, Moran’s paintings, and Elliott’s sketches, caught the imagination of Congress.”
“Convinced of the value – both scientific and aesthetic – of the region, Congress put forth a bill to establish Yellowstone National Park,” the world’s first national park, with the Yellowstone National Park Protection Act on March 1, 1872.