Prepare Now, March Brings Above Normal Wildfire Risk To Colorado

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – After a winter with several grass fires along and east of the Front Range a national fire outlook released March 1 paints a grim picture for part of the state.
The report says an abundance of dead grass and brush fuel across the foothills and eastern plains, a lack of snow cover, and abnormally warm and dry weather will create an elevated fire risk for at least the next 30 days.
While the highest chance to see significant fire activity is on Colorado’s southeastern plains, areas in and near the major population centers of Denver, Boulder, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins should be on guard.
That’s because eastern Colorado, including the Interstate 25 urban corridor, is in a drought.
NOAA’s 30-day outlook for Colorado, released on Feb. 28, calls for an continued trend of warmer and drier than normal weather.
