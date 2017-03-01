Shootout Between Store Employee & Suspect Results In Arrest

By Jeff Todd

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – A shootout between a robbery suspect and a store employee resulted in injuries and potential charges.

Northglenn police say they were called to the Grow Depot at 970 West 104th Avenue after shots were fired.

“When our officers arrived on scene they were advised on scene that a suspect wearing a ski mask and with a gun attempted to rob the store. There was a gunfire exchange between an employee and the suspect. The suspect fled the scene after the gunfire exchange and he was later identified at the hospital,” said Renae Lehr with the Northglenn Police Department.

The suspect has been identified as Rocky Howard Dean Pedersen, 31. He has not been officially arrested.

“The suspect’s currently being treated at the hospital but the charges that they’re looking at are aggravated robbery and attempted murder,” said Lehr.

It was the second time in four months a masked man has tried to rob the shop that specializes in indoor gardening.

On Oct. 26, 2016, a man wearing a ski mask and ski goggles entered the story with an AK-47 and demanded the workers lay on the floor. That suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and has never been caught.

