Mother Of Boy Who Died In Pond Wants Area Turned Into Splash Park

March 1, 2017 10:54 AM
Filed Under: Aurora, David Puckett, Olympic Park, Stephanie Puckett

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The mother of the boy who died in an Aurora pond is asking the city to turn the area into a children’s splash park.

The Aurora Sentinel reports that Stephanie Puckett says she doesn’t want another family to lose a child in the pond where 6-year-old David Puckett died in January.

David Puckett (credit: Aurora Police Department)

“Since David’s death, we’ve since seen other children playing in that pond and it’s absolutely terrifying to us,” she told the Sentinel. “Our family knows the pain and heartache and we don’t want any other family to go through that.”

After an extensive search throughout the neighborhood, and an Amber Alert, divers located and retrieved David’s body from the pond.

