Woman Comes Forward 20 Years Later, Accuses Teacher Of Sex Assault

By Andrea Flores

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a former Littleton Public Schools teacher for alleged sexual assault of a child.

Michael Camelio, 70, was arrested at his Highlands Ranch home Tuesday for five counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say a woman came forward to report being repeatedly victimized 20 years ago while she was his student.

“We want people to be aware that we have taken him into custody, that there have been allegations of this abuse,” said sheriff’s spokesperson Julie Brooks. “If there are any victims out there who felt like they didn’t want to report, or shouldn’t report, we want them to know that they can come forward.”

Camelio was employed by Littleton Public Schools from 1982 to 2002. He was the director of education and principal at Mark Hopkins Elementary School until 1988. He taught computer science at Newton Middle School from 1988 to 1995. He then transferred to Powell Middle School and remained there until 2002 when he left to teach at Regis University.

Anyone with additional information about this crime or this suspect is asked to contact Investigator Melinda Schubert at (720) 874-4042.

