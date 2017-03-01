Latest Forecast: Sunshine Returns, Slow Warmup Ahead

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The storm responsible for light snow along the Front Range on Tuesday has moved out of the state. Left behind are very chilly temperatures and gusty winds for locations in and near the foothills. Gusts will top 30 mph in the foothills through Wednesday afternoon.

Dry weather will dominate the weather across Colorado through the weekend the with the exception of light snow showers on northwest facing slopes on Wednesday.

The normal high temperature in Denver in early March is 50 degrees. The metro area will stay below normal through Thursday and then soar far above normal for Friday and the weekend.

The next chance for widespread snow in the mountains will hold off until at least Sunday night. And dry weather appears to prevail through most of next week in Denver and on the Eastern Plains.

