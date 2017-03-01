‘Hamilton’ Headlines Big Broadway Season At DCPA

March 1, 2017 4:31 AM
By Libby Smith

CBS4 is a proud partner of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and excited about the 2017/18 Broadway season which includes some major hit musicals.

DENVER (CBS4) – The Broadway smash ‘Hamilton’ is among the huge hits that the Denver Center for the Performing Arts is bringing to Denver in 2017/18.

"Hamilton" (credit DCPA)

“Hamilton” (credit DCPA)

You can’t get much bigger than “Hamilton” in American theatre right now, the touring show will come to Denver February 27 through April 1, 2018. The full subscription season package includes:

Oct. 17-29, 2017                                 Something Rotten!

Nov 11, 2017 – Apr 22, 2018        First Date

Dec. 19 – 31, 2017                             Waitress

Jan 2 – 14, 2018                                Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I

Feb. 27 – Apr 1, 2018                      Hamilton

April 6 – 28, 2018                             Disney’s Aladdin

May 29 – June 10, 2018                 School of Rock

Aug 8 – 19, 2018                               On Your Feet!

“I love when we reflect what’s happening in New York right here in Denver. And I think our Denver audiences are going to be so excited to get their look at these really exciting shows straight from New York,” said John Ekeberg, the executive director of the DCPA’s Broadway division.

"Disney's Aladdin" (credit DCPA)

“Disney’s Aladdin” (credit DCPA)

The 2017/18 Broadway season also includes many great shows that will be available for single ticket sales, including:

  • RENT 20th Anniversary Tour
  • Chicago
  • Elf The Musical
  • The Book of Mormon
  • Les Miserables

“We’ll also be producing in the Galleria Theatre, that did play on Broadway, a musical-comedy entitled, ‘First Date,’” Ekeberg told CBS4.

"Waitress" (cedit DCPA)

“Waitress” (cedit DCPA)

New subscriptions are not available at this time. The DCPA is starting a subscription waiting list, and single-sale tickets will be available for each performance.

Libby Smith is a Special Projects Producer at CBS4. If you have a story you’d like to tell CBS4 about, call 303-863-TIPS (8477) or visit the News Tips section.

