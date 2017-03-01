‘Hamilton’ Headlines Big Broadway Season At DCPA

By Libby Smith

CBS4 is a proud partner of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and excited about the 2017/18 Broadway season which includes some major hit musicals.

DENVER (CBS4) – The Broadway smash ‘Hamilton’ is among the huge hits that the Denver Center for the Performing Arts is bringing to Denver in 2017/18.

You can’t get much bigger than “Hamilton” in American theatre right now, the touring show will come to Denver February 27 through April 1, 2018. The full subscription season package includes:

Oct. 17-29, 2017 Something Rotten!

Nov 11, 2017 – Apr 22, 2018 First Date

Dec. 19 – 31, 2017 Waitress

Jan 2 – 14, 2018 Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I

Feb. 27 – Apr 1, 2018 Hamilton

April 6 – 28, 2018 Disney’s Aladdin

May 29 – June 10, 2018 School of Rock

Aug 8 – 19, 2018 On Your Feet!

“I love when we reflect what’s happening in New York right here in Denver. And I think our Denver audiences are going to be so excited to get their look at these really exciting shows straight from New York,” said John Ekeberg, the executive director of the DCPA’s Broadway division.

The 2017/18 Broadway season also includes many great shows that will be available for single ticket sales, including:

RENT 20 th Anniversary Tour

Anniversary Tour Chicago

Elf The Musical

The Book of Mormon

Les Miserables

“We’ll also be producing in the Galleria Theatre, that did play on Broadway, a musical-comedy entitled, ‘First Date,’” Ekeberg told CBS4.

New subscriptions are not available at this time. The DCPA is starting a subscription waiting list, and single-sale tickets will be available for each performance.

