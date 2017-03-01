COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates The Housing Hustle, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Group Calls For Changes To Colorado Policies That Affect Families

March 1, 2017 1:35 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Legislature, Education, Family Leave, Fighting For Families

DENVER (CBS4) – A number of family oriented groups and lawmakers gathered at Colorado’s capitol to push their agenda of “fighting for families.”

The group is pushing for a number of policies that affect families, including affordable college and getting parents time off from work to attend school activities.

One fifth grader explained his disappointment when his parents couldn’t make it to a recent science fair.

“This made me sad,” Xavier Manzanares said. “I wanted them to see how much the kids liked my project. I’m here today with my grandma because my mom and dad could not take time off of work to come see me speak. And this was not the first time.”

Members of the #FightingForFamilies campaign also addressed child care tax credits and helping workers invest in low cost retirement plans.

