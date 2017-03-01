GOP Congressman Critiques Female Colleagues’ Attire

COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates The Housing Hustle, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

March 1, 2017 3:31 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota criticized House Democratic women Wednesday for wearing “bad-looking white pantsuits” during President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress.

Cramer made the observation while talking with callers on a call-in radio show, “What’s On Your Mind,” that airs on several AM stations in his home state.

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 5: U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) leave Trump Tower December 5, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

House Democratic women wore white to Trump’s speech to show solidarity with the women’s rights’ movement and suffragettes of the early 1900s.

Cramer roamed off onto the topic apparently without provocation while criticizing Democrats in a discussion with a caller.

“By the way did you notice how poorly several of them were dressed?” he said. “It is a syndrome, there is no question there is a disease associated with the notion that a bunch of women would wear bad-looking white pantsuits in solidary with Hillary Clinton to celebrate her loss. You cannot get that weird.”

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 28: Members of congress wear white to honor the women's suffrage movement and support women's rights as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of the U.S. Congress on February 28, 2017 in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Trump's first address to Congress focused on national security, tax and regulatory reform, the economy, and healthcare. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Cramer’s comment drew a response over Twitter from House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, who linked to a story in Politico about Cramer’s remarks and wrote “thank you for illustrating why we so badly need to honor #WomensHistoryMonth.”

Cramer, in his third term, is a Trump ally who is discussed as a potential candidate for Senate against Democrat Heidi Heitkamp next year.
His office had no immediate comment.

Members of congress react as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of the U.S. Congress on February 28, 2017 in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

